Troubled Spurs beaten by Brentford, Arsenal try to delay City title party





Tottenham’s season-to-forget hit a new low with a 3-1 home defeat against Brentford on Saturday, while Arsenal look to delay the Premier League title party for champions-elect Manchester City.

An Arsenal defeat at Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s late match would hand City their fifth title in six seasons.

Even if the second-placed Gunners win in Nottingham, City will still clinch a third successive title if they beat Chelsea on Sunday or defeat Brighton or Brentford in their final two games next week.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish heats up with Manchester United and Liverpool in action.

Fourth-placed United are one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, whose home game against Aston Villa kicks off at the same time as their rivals’ trip to Bournemouth.

While United have two games left after this weekend, Liverpool will have only one to play.

At the other end of the table, fourth-bottom Everton, just one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper