Why Abia LG polls couldn’t hold May 19 – ABSIEC Boss





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa, has stated that the commission could not conduct the local government council election scheduled for Friday, 19th May, 2023, because of the two court orders restraining the commission from going ahead with the polls.

ABSIEC had fixed local government elections to hold on May 19 to elect chairmen and councilors in the 17 councils and wards of the state.

However, Abia State High Courts sitting in Bende and Arochukwu judicial divisions, had restrained the commission from conducting the polls.

Mkpa explained that the commission was yet to vacate court injunctions from the Arochukwu and Bende High Courts, which restrained ABSIEC from conducting the election.

Vanguard gathered that the strike declared by the judiciary workers in the state also made it impossible for the workers of the commission to resume work for the polls.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper