Youth agenda, entrepreneurship bank top Tinubu’s govt list – Sunday Dare





The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said that the incoming Federal Government would prioritise Youth programmes and called on the Nigerian Youth to be ready to plug into government policies so as to benefit.

He said he has witnessed the lethargy in the registration and participation of certain government programmes designed to empower and skill-up the Youth of Nigeria, adding that they should grab every opportunity to succeed.

The Minister said this on Saturday, while presenting his keynote address at the virtual conference organised by the Progressive Youth of the United Kingdom with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Rebirth and the Triumph of Hope.’

“If you don’t join the race, you can’t expect to win,” Mr. Dare said. “Yes, there is trust deficit between the Youth and the Government but you have to take a leap of faith and apply for these programmes. They are numerous and all you have to do is search online and you can benefit from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper