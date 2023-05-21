10th Senate: Three Nominations coming as Akpabio, Kalu, Yari insist on contesting 





By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the zoning template for the 10th National Assembly Presiding offices by the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC still appears to be causing crisis and creating problems for the ruling party as Senators and members of the House of Representatives have continued to reject it and have continually appealed to the party to correct the anomaly.

Against this backdrop, strong indications have emerged that if the problem was not finally resolved by the party before the 13th June Inauguration day, there would be the nomination of three persons for the position of the President of the Senate as Senators- elect, Godswill Akpabio, APC, Akwa Ibom North West; Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North and Abdulaziz Yari, APC, Zamfara West.

Incidentally, the three aspirants for the number three position have one thing in common as former Governors.

While Akpabio is former Governor of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper