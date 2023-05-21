2023 Hajj: Kwara to airlift 1st batch of pilgrims May 26





The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says the first batch of intending pilgrims from the state will be airlift to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 26.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdukadri, announced this while speaking during the enlightenment programme for intending pilgrims held at Gerewu in Adewole Area, Ilorin.

He said that the distribution of bags and uniform would begin on May 24.

The executive scribe added that the pilgrims would be vaccinated on May 23.

Abdulkadri advised the intending pilgrims to be law abiding and have good intention of going there to serve God.

He however warned them against engaging in acts capable of tarnishing Nigeria’s image.

“We enjoin you to avoid fighting with anybody, avoid indecent dressing and avoid the use of abusive words in the holy land,” he said.

Dr Abdulkadir Sambaki also advised intending pilgrims to be law abiding and conscious of Allah in all their undertakings while in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper