5 persons killed, property destroyed in Awgbu attack – PG





By Vincent Ujumadu

FIVE persons from Awgbu, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State were killed and property valued at over N10 million lost during an attack on the community, the president general of the town, Hon Emmanuel Akidi has said.

In a statement on Sunday, Akidi said the attack had no political connotation as reported by the media.

The PG’s statement read: “On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17, 2023, a commercial tricycle was chased into Awgbu town through Amaokpala by some commercial motorcyclists who claimed that they were armed robbers and fired series of gunshots in that axis.

“A large crowd had gathered to join those who chased them into the town. In the ensuing melee, three of the occupants were caught. The Awgbu Vigilante service was able to rescue one of them and promptly handed him over to the police.

“The crowd, which had become uncontrollable at this time, took the other two to the boundary between Awgbu and Agulu and executed…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper