Arewa coalition wants Bawa to resign over corruption allegation





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations( ACSO) has expressed worry over the allegations of corruption revolving around the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC).

The Coalition called on the EFCC Chairman to resign or be sacked ” in order to save Nigeria. “

They said there were allegations also, that the EFCC Chairman was ” using his office to intimidate, harass and force heads of agencies to do his bidding.”

They said it was improper for the North to have an EFCC Chairman with a record of corruption.

In a statement,the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations stated that the EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa should resign or be fired.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the ACSO, Adamu Aminu, Musa, stressed that “Abdulrasheed Bawa’s resignation at this point in time is sacrosanct in other to save the reputation of Nigeria before the eyes of the world.”

“Mr Bawa has been at the centre of so…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper