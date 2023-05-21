ASUP to Buhari: Sign BSC/HND Dichotomy Bill before May 29





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Bill to abolish BSC/HND Dichotomy before he leaves office on May 29.

National President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made the call in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, said that the dichotomy has made young Nigerians not to be interested in the Polytechnic education in the country.

He said it would be a memorable legacy if President Buhari should assent to the dichotomy bill before he exits office.

He said, “We are urging President Buhari to go ahead and sign that bill into law. That is another way of saving this sector. As we speak the Roman figures are dropping significantly so because the sector is losing its attraction to young people

“So we expect him to sign this bill. Other stakeholders in the sector have also been calling for him to do so. It will be an enduring legacy if Mr. President succeeds in doing this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper