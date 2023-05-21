Battle For Speaker: Tinubu cuts trip abroad short as Wase, Betara remain adamant





•Aggrieved aspirants agree on consensus candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon and Levinus Nwabughiogu

Uneasy calm pervaded various camps angling for leadership positions in the 10th House of Representatives as the Joint Task Force and Unity Group were, yesterday, locked in two separate locations in Abuja to review their strategies, Sunday Vanguard learned.

But a source in the camp of the nominee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, for the speakership, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, disclosed that all was not well.

This came to light on a day President-elect Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria and met an aspirant to the speakership, Hon. Ahmed Wase. Sources said Tinubu cut short his trip abroad to return attention to the crisis at the party.

Wase and another aspirant to the speakership, Hon. Muktar Betara, according to sources, are adamant about their ambitions despite the APC zoning arrangement that ousts them.

The source, who spoke about uneasy calm in the Abass camp,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper