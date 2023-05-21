EU invites designers to participate in Afro-Euro Runway fashion competition





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in collaboration with EU Member States in Nigeria and the Fashion Academy Abuja, is inviting young Nigerian designers to participate in their fashion competition tagged ‘Afro-Euro Runway’. This competition feeds into the theme of this year’s Europe Day Celebration – ‘European Year of Skills’. It aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, key values for both Africa and Europe.

The competition offers an excellent platform for designers to showcase their collections, promote their brands, and network with industry professionals, the European Union, and its Member States, as well as connect with fashion enthusiasts. Designers are expected to create collections inspired by the theme, which can be interpreted in various ways, including a particular era, culture, or style.

The selection criteria for participation in the competition include the professionalism, uniqueness, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper