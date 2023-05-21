Glitz, glamour at 2023 AMVCA as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big





It was all glitz and glamour as the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday to honour some of the finest in the African film industry.

The event held at the Eko Hotel Convention Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, with media host presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Zozi Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, serving as hosts.

The first part of the main event had earlier kicked off in grand style with four red carpet hosts including Toke Makinwa,, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei, and VJ Adams.

At exactly 7.00p.m. , the prestigious award began with a cultural presentation which thrilled the audience.

John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice, reiterated the organisation’s commitment toward appreciation of artistes in the creative industry.

“Rewarding the finest in the continent, inspiring filmmakers for bringing first class entertainment into the homes of our viewers,” he said.

The movie Anikulapo, by Kunle Afolayan,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper