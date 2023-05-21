



…as Capt Yadudu bows out

Federal government has appointed Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

His appointment came barely one week to end of President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration.

Kabir Yusuf would replace Capt Rabiu Yadudu whose tenure has reportedly expired.

Before his appointment Kabir Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, North Central of FAAN, with his office at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The post Just in: FG appoints Mohammed as FAAN MD





Source: Vanguard Newspaper