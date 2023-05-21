Kunle Remi speaks on AMVCA snub as fans react to his outfit





Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has reacted to the controversies surrounding nomination snub and his outfit at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA 2023.

The exclusion of Remi, the lead actor in Anikulapo, from the ninth edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, however, has sparked outrage among his fans and netizens.

Reacting to the development, Remi shared how he dressed for the event by sharing photos of his outfit on Instagram, saying, “I showed up to the AMVCA as KUNLE REMI in …”

Recall that Remi was omitted from the list of nominees for the prestigious prizes despite his indisputable significance in Kunle Afolayan’s epic drama, Anikulapo, which received 16 nominations.

Remi had discussed his omission from the awards in an interview with Your View.

The actor claimed that AMVCA does not…





