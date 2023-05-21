Last-Minute Call: Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Clark tells Buhari





…condemns re-appointment of sacked Abba as PTF Chair

By Henry Umoru

South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has condemned in very strong terms the re-appointment of sacked Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of Police Trust Fund, PTF.

According to the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the re-appointment of Abba appears to be compensation for the roles he allegedly played during the 2015 general elections.

In a letter to President Nuhannadu Buhari, Clark, who urged Buhari to re-examine his actions as he winds up his tenure, stressed that Nigerians could not also forget in a jiffy the perceived disloyal action of the PTF boss when, as IGP, he went to the airport to receive Buhari, without the knowledge and or authorisation of his principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was the President at the time.

That action, according to Clark, led to Abba’s sack from the Police Force.

The Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper