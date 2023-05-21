Nigerians desire country devoid of hunger, malnutrition — Ganduje





By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria intensifies the implementation pathways for inclusive and sustainable national food systems in the country, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed hope that one day Nigerians would have a country devoid of hunger and malnutrition.

Speaking at the Zonal consultation workshop on the Development of Implementation Strategy for Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Kano, he said the implementation pathways consultative workshop will lead the country towards a sustainable National Food system, improve food security, reduce hunger and prevalence of malnutrition all in line with the national food and nutrition policy for Nigeria.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, acknowledged that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, had laid a solid foundation for the institutionalization of food system…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper