Okowa ascribes peace, unity in Delta to God’s mercy





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday ascribed the peace and unity that prevailed in the state which enabled him to deliver on his promises, to God’s mercy, saying he was leaving a more peaceful and united State.

Okowa stated this at a Valedictory Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of his administration at St Philips Anglican Church, Asaba.

He said that he and his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, were at the Service to thank God for what He had done for him, his family and the state for the past eight years.

“One thing I must thank God greatly for is the fact that there is peace and unity in this state. That we have had peace in this last 8 years, is by the grace of God.

“But, the unity in the state is borne out of the fact that God did the arrangement by Himself that today, this state can rightfully say that we stand on a tripod.

“Every senatorial district has had its impact and has been able to occupy the office of governance in this state. God…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper