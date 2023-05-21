Palm wine tapper accused of raping grandmother to death





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State police command has confirmed the arrest of Sunday Mima, a palm wine tapper, for allegedly raping an 80-year-old grandmother to death.

The suspect, Sunday Vanguard learnt, was arrested by some youths in the community who reportedly found in his possession the victim’s mobile telephone.

It was gathered that Mima took the youths to where the corpse of the victim was later found.

The victim, Aderibigbe Felicia, was a native of Ore in the Odigbo council area of the state. Sunday Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred on her farm in Costain area of the town causing anxiety within the town and neighbouring communities.

A local who spoke with newsmen said the victim was missing for days after she left for her farm. She was reportedly stripped naked and raped by her attackers. Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the suspect adding that the incident was a case of rape and murder.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper