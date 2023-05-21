Rep allays Nigerians’ fear over delay in water resources bill passage





Rep. Sada Soli (APC Katsina), Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about passage of the National Water Resources Bill by the National Assembly.

Soli gave the charge on Saturday, at a Farewell Dinner in honour of the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, in Abuja.

Recall that the Water Resources Bill seeks to establish a regulatory framework for trans-boundary water resources in Nigeria.

It also seeks to provide for the equitable and sustainable development, management, use and conservation of Nigeria’s inter-state surface water and groundwater resources, and other related matters.

According to the lawmaker, the 9th assembly delayed the passage of the bill, following its rejection by several persons, as well as its politicisation.

He, however, said the contending issues and the grey areas delaying the passage, were being addressed.

Soli, representing Jibiya-Kaita Federal Constituency,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper