Support incoming administration Ugwuanyi appeals





…Charges club to continue to promote unity, peace, development

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the 2023/2024 Executive Committee of the Enugu Sports Club under the chairmanship of Sir Nnanna Victor Atuonwu.

Governor Ugwuanyi urged the new leadership of the club to continue to expand the frontiers of unity, peace and development through offering support and wise counsel to the incoming administration of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The governor who congratulated the chairman and members of the new Executive Committee of Enugu Sports Club on their emergence, charged them to re-dedicate themselves to the fulfillment of the club’s founding objectives of providing top-notch sporting and recreational facilities.

Describing the event as “a solemn one for me” Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that it was the last inauguration of the executive committee of the club he performed as the club’s president within the extant rules of the club and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper