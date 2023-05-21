WMA President advocates humanizing whole healthcare value chain





By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, has called for the need to humanize the whole healthcare value chain in the patient care process.

Enabulele spoke weekend in Geneva, Switzerland, at the 10th Global Patients’ Congress organised by the International Alliance of Patients’ Organization (IAPO), ahead of the 76th World Health Assembly which begins Sunday, May 21,2023.

In his appraisal of the theme of the session, “Developing robust and resilient patient partnerships with health professionals to promote patient-centred, compassionate and humanized healthcare,

Enabulele stated that the patient-physician relationship was as old as mankind and the origin of medicine, and that the WMA has been a strong proponent of improved patient-physician relationship through a patient-centred care approach.

He affirmed that the World Medical Association has been a frontline advocate of patient-centred care through its various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper