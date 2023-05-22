70% of Nigerian foods rejected abroad – NAFDAC DG





.. As Agency initiates strategy to end challenge

By Chioma Obinna

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye Sunday said 70 per cent of food exports from Nigeria are rejected abroad, blaming it on the deplorable state of export trade facilitation for regulated products leaving the country.

Adeyeye who spoke during the commissioning of a New NAFDAC Office complex at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport/NAHCO in Lagos said the incidence has become a cause for concern for the Agency with huge financial losses to the exporters and the country at large.

She however added that the incidence of rejection of food exports from Nigeria in some European countries and the United States of America will soon become a thing of the past if collaboration between the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC and other government agencies at the ports is strengthened.

