Airtel Africa losses depress stock market despite demand pressure





•MPR may determine future direction — Analysts

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Research analysts have predicted that the buying interest which surfaced last week will persist, even as negative sentiment in telecom giant – Airtel Africa – resulted in N14 billion losses to investors.

But the analysts projected that investors would be guided by the outcome of the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) holding today and tomorrow.

Despite the buying pressure that saw the market rise in four of the five trading days, profit booking in Airtel Africa Plc (-6.0%) pulled the equities index marginally down by 0.1 per cent.

Specifically, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) declined to 52,187.17 points from 52,214.62 points, representing a 0.1 per cent decrease. Similarly, the market capitalisation of all listed equities fell by the same margin to N28.417 trillion from N28.431 trillion in the preceding week.

Analysis of the sectoral performance is bullish despite the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper