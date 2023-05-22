Dear Bunmi, I regret having too much to drink!





I am a PA to the Managing Director of a big company and whenever we have the Annual General Meeting, we often book hotel rooms near the venue of such meetings for effective co-ordination.

A few weeks ago, we had last year’s AGM and a few of us got a bit drunk, as the meeting went rather well.

You can imagine how shocked I was when I woke up the next morning to find my boss in my bed! He’d been flirting with me for months, even as I told him I wasn’t interested.

I don’t know if anything happened between us, as he looked really smashed too, and I still had some clothes on.

I’m currently on leave and I’m terrified of going back to work, as I have developed an itchy discharge.

How can I convince my boss I’m not interested in him sexually, and let him know I might have infected him? My job is on the line here!

Shade, by e-mail.

Dear Shade,

It’s a known fact that too much alcohol and loosening of normal working restraints compels many employees to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper