FG takes anti-open defecation, personal hygiene campaign to IDPs in Edo





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The federal government yesterday took the campaign against open defecation and personal hygiene to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Edo State run by the Home for the Needy Foundation where it expressed fears of Nigeria not meeting the 2025 target to end open defecation if there is no attitudinal change by Nigerians.

Speaking to the over 3000 dwellers in the facility tucked away in the forest of Ohogua, Ovia North East local government area, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq said an estimated 120million people in the country lack access to “improved sanitation facilities, or facilities that hygienically separate human waste from human contact while 124,000 under fives are lost annually as a result of diarrhea”.

Represented by the Director of Social Development in the Ministry, Taiwo Bashorun, Farouq said the federal government launched the Clean Nigeria Campaign…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper