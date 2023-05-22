Firm, others invest $20 million to combat malaria in Nigeria





By Luminous Jannamike & Phyllis Okolo, Abuja

ExxonMobil, a leading oil and gas company, in partnership with NBA Africa and PanAfricare, has donated over $20 million towards the fight against malaria in Nigeria.

This was made known in Abuja during the ‘Power Forward Malaria Youth Summit 2023’, which was co-hosted by the three organisations.

The fight against malaria in Nigeria has been a longstanding challenge, with the country accounting for a significant proportion of the global malaria burden.

The ‘Power Forward Malaria Youth Summit 2023’ is, therefore, an initiative aimed at empowering young people with information and resources to combat the disease.

Over the past 10 years, the programme has reached over 200,000 youths in 42 schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the event, Vice President of NBA Africa, Gbemisola Abudu, commended the initiative for its focus on the fight against…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper