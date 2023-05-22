Gov Sanwo-Olu, Ododo, Kogi APC guber candidate, meet in Lagos





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi, Usman Ododo, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The candidate and his entourage were in Lagos to meet the Kogi community in as part of activities lined up for consultations ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

During the visit, Sanwo-Olu held a private meeting with Ododo, where their discussions centred on winning the November 11 governorship poll.

After the meeting, the governor addressed the entourage, assuring them that the entire APC family would ensure victory for the party in Kogi State. He thanked them for the visit.

On the entourage of the APC governorship candidate were the State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello; leader of the delegation, Deedat Ozigi; Bashir Gegu; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo; former Accountant-General of the state, Jibrin Momoh; former Commissioner for Finance,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper