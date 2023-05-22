Graft war: We’re behind you, Northern group tells EFCC chair, Bawa





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A northern group, operating as Concerned Northern Forum, CNF, has urged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, not to relent in his avowed war against corruption in the country.

The group tasked Bawa to remain steadfast and not be swayed by the antics of some corrupt persons in office whose aim is to distract him from performing his constitutional mandate.

This came as the stewardship of the EFCC boss has been subjected to public scrutiny following some allegations of corruption against him in some quarters.

Recall that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State had accused Bawa, of demanding $2 million bribe from him, an allegation that has been dismissed by the commission.

The CNF in a statement on Monday by its chairman, Muhammad Sanni, in Abuja, said the various allegations of corruption against the EFCC boss were “absurd, planned and executed by certain corrupt individuals to smear the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper