Manufacturers in dire straits as unsold goods hit N470bn





… MAN points at low purchasing power, cash crunch

…As 2023 FPM’s tax hike threatens sector’s survival

… FMCGs report up to 60% sales drop

By Yinka Kolawole

The Nigerian manufacturing sector is struggling with rising levels of unsold goods with inventory stockpile up 22 per cent to N469.66 billion in 2022 from N384.58 billion in the preceding year. Also, industry operators are saying the situation is worsening.

A report from the bi-annual economic review of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the umbrella body of manufacturers in Nigeria, attributed the rise in inventory to a drop in the purchasing power of Nigerians occasioned by sustained inflationary pressures and worsened by the cash crunch that hit the economy in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23, in the wake of the Naira Redesign policy. Analysis of the report shows that the rise in inventory is despite a 9.7 percent decrease in the manufacturing sector factory output to N6.67 trillion in 2022 from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper