Okowa signs N71bn Supplementary Appropriation Bill





Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday in Asaba, signed a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71 billion approved by the Houseof Assembly.

The budget comprises N65.5 billion for capital expenditure and N5.6 billion as recurrent expenditure.

The governor also assented to eight other Bills – Delta State Development and Property Authority Bill, 2022; Delta State Good Governance and Accountability Bill, 2022 and Delta State Sickle Cell Disorder Control Bill, 2023.

Others are High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, 2023; Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill, 2023; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill, 2023 and College of Health Science and Technology Bill, 2023.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Okowa lauded the House of Assembly for its support and cooperation with the Executive in the past eight years.

“We have had a very robust House of Assembly and we will continue to remain proud of their achievements.

“Even in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper