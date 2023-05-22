Presidency: S-Court fixes May 26 for judgement on Tinubu’s eligibility





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Monday, fixed May 26 to deliver its judgement on an appeal that is challenging the eligibility of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the presidential election that held on February 25.

The appeal, marked: SC/CV/501/2023, which was brought before the court by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is seeking to disqualify Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

PDP contended that the manner the APC and Tinubu nominated Shettima as a Vice Presidential candidate for the election, was in gross breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

It told the court that there was evidence to establish that Shettima was nominated twice, both for the Vice Presidential position, as well as for Borno Central Senatorial seat, an action the PDP maintained was in contravention of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper