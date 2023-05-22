Presidential Cttee says Nigeria needs Council on flood control





…recommends N3.4trn for the intervention fund

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Presidential Flood Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, recommended that Nigeria need to establish an 18-man National Flood Management Council, NFMC, to be chaired by the Vice President of the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu who is the chairman of the committee read the recommendation contained in the committee’s report titled, ‘National Strategic Plan for Flood Management, May 2023’, which was presented during a media conference held at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the proposed NFMC is to deal with any other matters that would be directed by the President, and it is to source and provide funding on all flood-related matters including coordination of flood-related matters across the country.

He added that the proposed Council is necessary to address the flood disasters in the country, therefore,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper