Seun Kuti and the ‘dirty slap’ on Third Mainland Bridge





By Oludayo Tade

IT was the musician, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, who tested the ‘weightier” relationship between the power of a celebrity and the authority of the state when he thought he was above the law and was untouchable. Portable had behaved unruly toward policemen who went to his bar to invite him over some allegations levelled against him.

Portable’s transformational life from a street hustler to stardom didn’t make him realise that treading lightly is the required ethical virtue for stardom. He shouted at the policemen who went to his bar. The police gave him 72 hours to report himself.

After the time lapsed, he was arrested and prosecuted. Since then, he has been ‘cultured’ to appreciate the boundary of stardom and the limitless nature of the power and authority of the state, which he calls “government” in the song he released after he was granted bail by the court. The song is titled: “I Am Not a Prisoner”. But Seun Kuti, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper