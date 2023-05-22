Tinubu’s inheritance: Now, the challenge of hope





“Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper.”

—Francis Bacon

By Jide Ajani

Chaos! Cultivated chaos, that is what we have on many fronts and that is what Nigeria is today. And that is what Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-elect and exponent of Emilokan, will be inheriting.

Unfortunately for him, the Muhammadu Buhari that he, Tinubu, helped to power, is the grazier-in-chief who has turned Nigeria into what it is.

In THE ALMANAC OF AMERICAN HISTORY, Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., quoting John Locke, wrote in the Introduction: “‘In the beginning… all the world was America’”. He then explained that Locke intended only a metaphor for the state of nature that preceded the establishment of civil society…as a new beginning, a break in the long, sad continuities of history, a fresh chance for fallen humanity”.

By the same token, Tinubu’s presidency could engender a new beginning, a break in the long, sad continuities of history, a fresh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper