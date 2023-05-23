10th Senate: Akpabio associate tackles Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A close associate of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Dr. Jibril Tafida has chided the spokesman of PDP, Daniel Bwala, for allegedly saying Akpabio would unlikely emerge as the new Senate President because he was surrounded by lawmakers working against his ambition.

Dr Tafida said Bwala’s analysis of Akpabio’s chances was pedestrian because “he ( Bwala) did not understand the former Niger Delta Minister’s political masterstroke”.

He explained that all the lawmakers who have openly shown loyalty to Akpabio’s bid have been doing so long before the battle for the number three seat became a media buzz.

“Let me give you one example. Take the no-nonsense Senator Ali Ndume. He is solidly behind Akpabio’s Senate bid from day one. So are all the other lawmakers. Bwala got it all twisted,” Dr Tafida said.

Tafida explained further that Bwala “should not have so conveniently forgotten, that Senator Akpabio is still the leading contestant for Senate Presidency,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper