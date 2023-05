AAU dismisses 13 staff, demotes others for alleged corruption, misconduct

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE management of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, yesterday, said 13 staff have been dismissed out of the 209 that are currently facing several infractions ranging from misconduct, sexual harassment, corruption, and age manipulation among others.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyi, made the disclosure, when he submitted the report of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee, USDC, of the school to the chairman of the Special Intervention Team, SIT, Andrew Olotu, at Government House, Benin City.

He said 132 of the cases have been concluded and decisions taken on them while 77 cases were still pending.

Adagbonyi said among the 13 staff dismissed, four were from the Faculty of Engineering, two from the Department of Nursing Sciences, one from the Department of Law, three from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, one from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, one from Department of Political Science and one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper