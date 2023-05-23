Dangote Refinery ‘ll save Nigeria $3b annually from importation – Obaseki





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Tuesday, said that the newly-inaugurated 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company will save Nigeria over $3 billion annually from importation of petroleum products.

Obaseki, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin, said that the refinery was a game changer for Nigeria, adding that it had opened a new vista of opportunity for the nation’s economy.

He commended the ingenuity, dexterity and inimitable entrepreneurial spirit of the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“The petroleum refinery, with capacity to process 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) is sitting on 2,635 hectares of land, located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and will provide employment for more than 100,000 people.

“Beyond the commissioning, the fact that we have finally got to the position where we can begin to refine products, particularly petrol and diesel locally, is a…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper