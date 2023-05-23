e-Learning will expand access to varsity education – NUC 





By Mary Obaebor

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has said the Commission is reviewing its guidelines released in 2022 to further aid in expanding access to university education in Nigeria through the instrumentality of Open Distance and e-Learning.

Rasheed disclosed this at the inaugural conference of Open, Distance and e-Learning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN) which took place at Babcock University.

The NUC executive secretary was a distinguished guest of honour at the inaugural conference of the ODeLAN with the theme, “Global Spaces, Local Context: Digital Transformations and Innovations in Open, Distance and E-Learning”.

He said once the guidelines for the establishment of Private open universities in Nigeria were ready for use, NUC would begin to grant approval to interested promoters to start floating open universities in the country.

“With the guidelines for the provision of Transnational…





