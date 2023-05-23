Election Tribunal: Defend Nigeria’s dignity, Group tells judges





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As the nation awaits the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Free Nigeria Movement (FRN) on Monday, expressed cautious optimism that the country’s judiciary is on a mission of redemption.

Consequently, it urged the five judges of the tribunal to uphold their integrity and defend the dignity of Nigeria in their decisions.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a briefing in Abuja, Dr. Moses Paul, stated that the judges stand at a historical crossroad and their actions and inactions will have a great impact on the nation.

According to him, many Nigerians are hopeful that the judges will demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all.

“The judiciary in Nigeria, as we believe, is on the cause of redemption to expunge all forms of public doubt and suspicion of trading justice in our courts.

“While we accept the modus of facts and application of relevant laws to same by the judges…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper