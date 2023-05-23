FG inaugurates NSCDC headquarters in Sokoto





The Federal Government has inaugurated the Sokoto State Command Permanent Administrative Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, who inaugurated the project on Monday, noted with pride the tremendous transformation being witnessed by the corps in the past two years.

Aregbesola, represented by Dr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, appreciated the leadership of the corps for its determination and doggedness to succeed.

He said it was worth noting that NSCDC has in the last couple of years demonstrated its readiness to positively impact on the nation’s security.

“This is through its proactiveness, especially prompt and regular sharing of actionable intelligence, dogged determination to deliver on its mandate and stamp out all forms of criminality.

“The Corps is as well committed in developing the capacity of its personnel through regular training and programmes to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper