FG to equip NSCDC with logistics to fight insecurity — Aregbesola





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The federal government will continue to provide NSCDC with the necessary support and logistics to maintain the present tempo of development to ensure the effective discharge of its core mandate.

The minister of interior Alhaji Abdulrauf Aregbisola stated this in Sokoto Monday while commissioning the new NSCDC Sokoto state command headquarters.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry Dr Shuaibu Bilgori, the minister

said it’s no longer news that, the country is grappling with the threat of banditry, kidnapping for Ransom, insurgency, and farmers/headers clashes among many other criminalities especially in the Northwestern part of the country thus necessitating the need for an enabling environment that will serve as a launch pad for the corps.

“Government will continue to support the efforts of NSCDC towards enhancing better performance as a further step to boost national security, ” you must eschew rancour and unnecessary rivalry…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper