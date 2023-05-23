I’ve tried acting, presenting, but God wants me to do cooking – Hilda Baci





27-year-old chef and World Record breaker, Hilda Baci said has described cooking as a career divinely chosen for her by God.

Baci stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Recall that, last Monday, Baci broke the record for Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual), after clocking 100 hours in the kitchen.

The World longest cooking record is currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon at 87 hours and 45 minutes.

According to the culinary expert, cooking is something she has always done and wanted to do.

She said, “So, even when I was a TV presenter — and that’s not to say I’m no longer a [TV] host because I’m still very capable of doing those things, it’s more, I chose to apply myself more here because I needed to focus on this aspect of my life and the business aspect, to basically build a system.

“Even when I was on TV, what I did was host a cooking show and host a cooking segment on a breakfast…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper