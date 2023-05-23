Katsina enrolls 359,542 beneficiaries into health scheme





BY Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government said it has so far enrolled 359,542 beneficiaries into the state healthcare contributory scheme to help reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for the retirees and their family members.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this on Tuesday during the flag-off for the enrollment of another 25,982 retirees into the state healthcare contributory scheme.

Masari who said the initiative is one of the most successful reform in the Nigeria healthcare system, noted that out of the 359,542 beneficiaries, 275,922 of the enrollees are from the formal sector while 83,241 are from vulnerable population under the basic health care provision pact.

According to the Katsina Governor, his administration is bent on ensuring that no resident of the State is left behind in accessing healthcare services. Hence, the reason it provided a credible and sustainable mechanism for the pulling of resources to provide the retirees’ health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper