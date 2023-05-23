Ondo police parades suspect who raped, killed, 80-yr-old grandmother, 17 other criminals





— Another killed his landlady after failed rape attempt

—- l was under influence of Indian hemp- Suspect laments

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded two farm labourers for allegedly raping two women to death, including an 80-year-old grandmother in the state.

Also, paraded include 16 other suspected criminals, including a Togolese national, also a labourer, Gbegele Mustapha, who murdered his landlady, after a failed rape attempt.

The state police commissioner, Taiwo Jesubiyi, while parading the suspects, in Akure the state capital, said that a “27year-old farm labourer, Mima Chinecherem from Ebonyi state, was apprehended in connection with the killing of an 80year-old grandmother, Madam Felicia Aderibigbe, at her Ore farm in Odigbo council area of the state.

Jesubiyi added that another “29year-old Togolese national who is also a labourer, Gbegele Mustapha, murdered his 58year-old landlady and housewife, Adijat Olaoye, in an attempt to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper