We borrowed to develop infrastructure, create wealth for Nigerians — Buhari





—Inaugurates 2nd Niger Bridge, six other projects

—Names new Federal Secretariat, Yenagoa after Jonathan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, explained that his administration resorted to borrowing in order to fund the infrastructure development of the country.

President Buhari disclosed this at the virtual commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge, which has now been named after him, two other bridges as well as four other projects in different parts of the country

The President explained that the development of infrastructure was a deliberate action to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier.

President Buhari’s explanation came on the heels of bashing his administration is receiving over the alleged heavy borrowing.

Recall that financial experts, the opposition elements among others have criticized the Buhari’s administration over the country’s debt profile, which they argued could negatively affect subsequent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper