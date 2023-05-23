Why distilling Buhari’s legacy may not be that straight forward





By Jideofor Adibe

LEADERSHIP, especially in a fractious country like ours, is not easy. Jeff Boss, an executive coach and author of the book, Navigating Chaos: How to Find Certainty in Uncertain Situations, tells us that in “addition to the responsibility of making tough decisions everyday, there is another critical component that pervades a leader’s thinking, something that he or she can’t help but wonder from time to time, and that is: what will be my leadership legacy?”

Essentially, legacy is something of value, a goal or mission that a leader wants to be fondly remembered for long after that leader has left office. How will Buhari, who will hand over power to Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, be remembered?

While a leader’s legacy is supposed to be a by-product of carefully thought-out historical decisions based on personal values, it is not always so. Nelson Mandela became almost a living political saint not by any ‘solid’ achievement as President of South…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper