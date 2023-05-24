Argentina 2023: Bosso, Eguavoen confident Flying Eagles can get result against Italy





Italy’s U20 boys were on rampage in a rapturous first half that saw Brazil eventually crumble to a 2-3 loss in Mendoza on Sunday, and since then, the name on the lips of many at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina has been Italy.

The Italians set up a structure that was magnificent, and with a near-full house at the Estadio Malvinas Argentina roaring them on with vintage support, they swarmed all over the Brazilians and did a perfect job of scoring three goals in 45 minutes.

However, Head Coach Ladan Bosso says Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will not be immersed in admiring the moves of the Italians but would rather take the fight to the youthful Azzurris in Wednesday’s clash between both teams at the same venue.

“We stayed back after our match against the Dominican Republic to watch the Italy match against Brazil, and we took a lot of notes from there. The Italians have the midfield machinery to outrun any team that is flustered by their pace and organization, but we will know how…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper