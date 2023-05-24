Banky W, Adesua Etomi break silence after 2023 AMVCA absence





Nigerian actor and politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has broken silence following his absence from the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The 9th edition of the AMVCA took place at the Eko Hotel on Saturday, May 20, 2023, celebrating talents in the film industry across Africa.

While manifold celebrities graced the event in glamorous and exciting fashion, fans had hoped to see the well-loved pair of Banky W and Adesua Etomi known for their breathtaking red-carpet appearances.

Days after the event, Banky W shared photos of himself and his wife dressed in matching khaki outfits on his Instagram page.

He captioned the photos: “Although I didn’t get to attend the #AMVCA’s, I already have my award #AndTheWinnerIs #LifetimeAchievementAward #CongratsToTheWinners #AMVCA2023 #AndTheWinnerIsLove.”

Banky W’s words suggest that despite being physically absent at the AMVCA, he sees himself as a winner with a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper