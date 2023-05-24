Buhari appreciates Ministers for loyalty at valedictory FEC





Seeks support for APC,Tinubu

—Says he looks forward to tending his cattles in Daura

.—Lauds state house staff for supporting his govt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council, FEC commended his ministers for their loyalty since 2015.

The President also lauded staff of the State House for their support in his eight years administration.

In his remark at the valedictory session held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President thanked all the ministers for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration, urging support for the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even from outside government.

He appreciated the ministers for working closely together, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements, saying, “I am proud to say we gave our best.”

The President directed the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper