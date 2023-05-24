CIS signs MoU on capacity building  with Lagos Business School





By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) through its training arm, CIS Academy, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Business School (LBS) for sustainable capacity building for corporate governance.

The first series of training was held at LBS and focused on a range of issues about Board, Leadership, Regulation, and Compliance Issues in the Securities and Investment in Nigeria.

Providing an insight into the relationship between the two institutions, the President, CIS, Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, explained that both institutions were not only established about the same time but shared some common mandates to train future leaders.

He stated: “We both share a common mandate to train and produce professional leaders for the Nigerian economy, and we have both acquitted ourselves remarkably well in this regard, setting the pace and standards in our various jurisdictions.

“The partnership is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper