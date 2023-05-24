EFCC warns Nigerians against help desk scam alert





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned Nigerians against a ‘scam alert’ issued by some unscrupulous elements through a fake EFCC Help Desk.

Recall that the scam alert could be in the form of fake calls purported to be from the commission’s help desk.

Its Spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that the ‘Scam Alert’ trending in social media was fake.

“For the avoidance of doubt, EFCC has no such desk, and any information which supposedly emanated from the said EFCC HELP DESK did not originate from the EFCC.

“The use of EFCC by the authors of the Scam Alert smacks of sinister motives.

”It is important that the public is put on notice, as the commission will not be liable should anyone become a victim of what is obviously a scam.

”The commission thus advises the public to be cautious and verify any questionable information with them,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper